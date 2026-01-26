UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on successful surgery

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Muʿizzaddin of Brunei Darussalam on the success of the surgery he recently underwent.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam.