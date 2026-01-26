Amna Al Dahak: UAE contributing to advancing global transition towards sustainable, diversified energy future

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the UAE, guided by the wise vision of its leadership, is contributing to advancing the global transition towards a resilient, sustainable and diversified energy future, noting that the pace of human progress is accelerating at an unprecedented rate due to pivotal shifts such as artificial intelligence, and that partnership is a key pillar for consolidating a technology-enabled global transition.

Marking International Day of Clean Energy, Al Dahak said, “Given the importance of energy in supporting artificial intelligence applications, the UAE is dedicating its efforts to meeting rising global energy demand responsibly. We are working to build an integrated and sustainable energy sector, and to stimulate diversification and innovation in order to achieve growth while protecting the environment. We are focused on building a better system to support the path of human progress.”

She added, “This commitment is reflected in tangible action, including hosting three of the world’s largest solar power plants, which demonstrates our extensive expertise in clean energy. Our pioneering projects, such as Al Dhafra Solar PV, the world’s largest single-site solar power plant, and Noor Abu Dhabi, are a key driver of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase the contribution of clean energy and reduce the carbon footprint of the power production sector by 70 percent. This is a fundamental support for the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050 and for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Al Dahak noted that the UAE has also led in nuclear energy, becoming the first Arab country to operate a nuclear power plant. She said the Barakah Plant is now the largest national source of electricity and produces power that is completely carbon-free. She added that the UAE has also achieved significant progress in wind energy, with the National Wind Programme providing electricity to more than 23,000 homes and helping avoid the emission of 120,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

She continued, “In the next phase, the UAE will expand the production of blue and green hydrogen. The National Hydrogen Strategy 2050 aims to make the UAE one of the world’s largest hydrogen producers by 2031, strengthening our leading role in the emerging hydrogen economy. Collectively, these initiatives underscore the UAE’s comprehensive approach to supporting the energy transition, as we integrate advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, across the energy and industrial sectors to improve all aspects of production.”

Al Dahak said, “Our journey towards shaping a more sustainable and resilient energy future reflects our national vision to build an integrated ecosystem for this sector, our commitment to implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement, and our role as a global platform for cooperation. On this occasion, I invite all partners and investors to join us, work together to drive progress, seize available opportunities, and forge lasting partnerships that support sustainable development for all.”