DET, Dubai Chambers partner with Tradeling to accelerate SME digital growth

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Chambers have announced a strategic partnership with Tradeling, the MENA region’s largest B2B digital ecosystem, under the Dubai Traders initiative. Tradeling, a Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) entity, will support Dubai-based SMEs in accelerating their transition into digital wholesale and B2B trade.

The partnership agreement was signed in the presence of Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ). It was signed by Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, and Alastair Croker, CEO of Tradeling.

The partnership marks the next phase of Dubai Traders’ evolution, building on the strong momentum generated through anchor partnerships with leading B2C platforms noon and Amazon. This new partnership expands the initiative’s scope to B2B and wholesale markets, unlocking new growth pathways for traders, manufacturers, distributors, and exporters.

Launched in 2024, Dubai Traders is a cornerstone of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate its position as a premier global hub for business and innovation.

By partnering with Tradeling, Dubai Traders is addressing a critical gap in SME enablement: helping businesses digitise their wholesale operations, access large institutional buyers, and scale efficiently across regional and international markets.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said, “Under the guidance of our visionary leadership, the Dubai Traders initiative reinforces our mission to cultivate the most dynamic, accessible and beneficial environment for SMEs. This partnership with Tradeling marks an important chapter in empowering SMEs in the city to harness the benefits and seize the opportunities of a digitally driven economy, advances our commitment to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and strengthens the city's role as a leading destination for entrepreneurship and innovation. Through Dubai Traders, we are transforming entrepreneurial ambition into competitive advantage and creating new pathways for businesses to scale regionally and internationally.”

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, said, “With this collaboration, we are strengthening the practical support available to SMEs that want to grow through B2B channels, from digitising processes to building the capabilities needed to operate at scale. The focus is on making adoption easier and more cost-effective, while giving businesses clearer visibility on performance and buyer demand so they can make faster, better-informed decisions. By expanding the enablement journey beyond consumer e-commerce, Dubai Traders is helping more SMEs compete for larger opportunities and grow sustainably as the digital trade landscape continues to evolve.”

Alastair Croker, CEO of Tradeling, said, “As MENA’s largest B2B digital ecosystem serving thousands of businesses across the region, Tradeling is proud to collaborate with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Chambers through the Dubai Traders initiative. We witness first-hand the ambition and resilience of Dubai’s SME community and understand the powerful role that digital infrastructure plays in enabling sustainable growth. By equipping traders with access to the right digital tools and support, this partnership advances Dubai’s vision of building a globally competitive, digitally enabled business environment.”

Through the partnership, participating businesses will gain access to a comprehensive suite of incentives and enablement tools designed to reduce friction, accelerate onboarding, and drive sustainable B2B growth.

Benefits include reduced Tradeling commissions and fulfilment fees, discounted advertising packages to boost product visibility among buyers, and dedicated onboarding support with personalised account management providing hands-on operational guidance.

Participants will also get access to regular educational webinars and training on B2B best practices, advanced data and analytics tools to support business planning and performance monitoring, enhanced platform-wide visibility through homepage banners and targeted promotional campaigns, and off-platform marketing support including digital campaigns and email marketing to drive buyer traffic.

Emirati sellers will receive additional tailored support, including bespoke content and branding assistance, customised growth roadmaps with expert advisory, prioritised placements on the platform, and exclusive opportunities to activate offline sales channels.