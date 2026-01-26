UAE secures title of 30th GCC Swimming Championship

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national swimming team was crowned champion of the 30th GCC Swimming Championship, held over four days at the Mohammed bin Zayed City Olympic Pool, with the participation of six countries and more than 200 male and female swimmers, after amassing a total of 79 medals at the conclusion of the competition.

The UAE team won 42 gold, 25 silver and 12 bronze medals to top the overall standings, confirming its dominance in both the men’s and women’s categories, particularly after sweeping the men’s open category with 11 gold medals.

Kuwait finished second with a total of 88 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 23 bronze, while Saudi Arabia placed third with 74 medals, comprising 26 gold, 27 silver and 21 bronze.

Bahrain came fourth with 53 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and 23 bronze, followed by Qatar in fifth place with 36 medals, including 12 gold, eight silver and 16 bronze. Oman ranked sixth with a total of 13 medals, including two gold, four silver and seven bronze.