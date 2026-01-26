‘Nabati Poetry’ kicks off on 2nd Feburary

SHARJAH, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 20th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival will begin next Monday, running from 2nd to 9th February across Sharjah, Al Dhaid and Kalba.

Organised by the Sharjah Department of Culture, the eight-day festival will bring together more than 70 poets from across the Arab world, alongside critics and media professionals, celebrating Nabati poetry as a vital pillar of Arab cultural heritage.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, said the festival reflects Sharjah’s continued commitment to preserving Nabati poetry and supporting both established and emerging voices. He noted that sustained support has played a key role in reviving interest in this traditional art form and creating platforms for creative exchange.

Al Owais added that cultural initiatives, including the revitalisation of the historic Al Hira area and the launch of Al Hira magazine dedicated to Nabati poetry, have contributed to enriching the poetic landscape and strengthening Sharjah’s cultural presence.

The festival will honour poets Saeed Boulahaj Al Rumaithi and Ali Juma Al Suwaidi in recognition of their contributions to poetry. Activities include eight poetry evenings and a dedicated discussion highlighting the literary journeys of the honoured poets.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Cultural Palace in Sharjah, featuring a documentary film on the two honourees, followed by poetry readings and discussions over the first six days. Poets Saeed Saif Al Tunaiji and Saeed bin Ghalita will participate in the opening poetry sessions.

On the final two days, festival activities will move to Al Dhaid and Kalba, where local cultural centres will host poetry evenings, highlighting the cultural identity and heritage of the two cities and broadening community engagement with the festival.