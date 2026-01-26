Sharjah Healthy Emirate Committee discusses 2026–2028 plan

SHARJAH, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Executive Committee of the “Sharjah Healthy Emirate” programme held its first meeting for 2026, chaired by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority and Committee Chairman, with the attendance of representatives from government and private entities involved in implementing World Health Organisation standards in the Emirate.

The meeting reviewed the plan to expand the scope of the global Healthy Cities programme for the period 2026–2028, within the framework of coordinating efforts across various sectors to make Sharjah a global model for healthy cities and to improve the quality of life for its residents.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi emphasised that the launch of the new phase of the programme (2026–2028) embodies the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to reinforce Sharjah’s status as a sustainable healthy Emirate.

He noted that His Highness’s adoption of the new “Sharjah Healthy Emirate” logo reflects a deep commitment to achieving the highest quality-of-life standards and strengthening official partnerships that serve community health.

The meeting reviewed the strategic objectives of the programme for the coming period, focusing on mobilising resources to enhance the implementation of healthy city standards, preventing chronic diseases through smart and sustainable community initiatives, and highlighting the importance of integrating modern technologies and methods through smart programmes and sustainable community initiatives in Sharjah to raise community awareness and promote the culture of healthy cities.

Committee members discussed Executive Council Decision No. (60) of 2025 concerning the reformation of the Executive Committee, during which His Excellency Brigadier General Dr Ali Ahmed Abu Al Zoud was elected Deputy Committee Chairman.

The work of the “Sharjah Healthy Cities Network” was also completed to ensure effective cooperation with all relevant entities and strategic partners, given their pivotal role in meeting programme requirements, coordinating efforts, and distributing tasks to achieve the objectives of the “Sharjah Healthy Emirate” initiative.