Sharjah Chamber explores investment cooperation with Mauritius

SHARJAH, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) welcomed Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed, Minister of Housing and Lands of the Republic of Mauritius, as Guest of Honor at the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2026”.

The visit is based on an official invitation extended by SCCI during its trade mission to Mauritius in 2025, in a move highlighting the strong economic ties between Sharjah and Mauritius.

During the visit, an official meeting was held at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters to explore joint investment opportunities and potential partnerships in priority sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, food security, and real estate, within the framework of the UAE-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, welcomed the visiting delegation in the meeting, which was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

Also present were Abdelrahman Bin Taliah, Director of Executive Affairs at Air Arabia; Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer; and Dr Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI; alongside senior chamber officials.

Discussions focused on cooperation in aviation, logistics, and supply chains to enhance cross-border and regional investment opportunities.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Mauritius, which entered into force on 1 April 2025.

The agreement establishes a comprehensive legal and trade framework, eliminating tariffs on over 97 percent of UAE exports and 99 percent of Mauritian exports. It aims to boost bilateral non-oil trade from approximately US$209 million to US$500 million within five years.

In his remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stated that Sharjah–Mauritius business ties rest on a strong investment foundation, with the CEPA providing a robust legal and trade framework for sustained growth.

He noted that bilateral trade increased by 82.5 percent in the first four months of 2024, supporting long-term goals to jointly promote investment opportunities and deepen cooperation between both business communities.

Al Owais added that the memorandum of understanding signed the Economic Development Board (EDB) of Mauritius strengthens efforts to expand bilateral trade relations and facilitates the exchange of business opportunities.

For his part, Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed said that Mauritius offers a strategic gateway for UAE companies seeking expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa, leveraging supportive legal and tax incentives reinforced by the Investment Protection and Promotion Agreement signed in 2015.

The meeting coincided with the opening of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES 2026) which was held at Expo Centre Sharjah. The Mauritian delegation explored the real estate investment opportunities in the emirate, focusing on potential partnerships in property and urban development, a strategic sector for UAE-Mauritius investment collaboration.

During the meeting, both sides explored high-potential investment opportunities in Sharjah and Mauritius business communities, with particular focus on the manufacturing and logistics sectors. They highlighted how Sharjah-based companies can leverage Mauritius’ freeport facilities as a strategic hub for storage, distribution, and re-export to African markets.

Investors were encouraged to capitalise on Sharjah and Mauritius’ legal, fiscal, and investment incentives to drive sustainable growth and economic prosperity, positioning Sharjah as a global trade hub and Mauritius as a strategic gateway to Africa.