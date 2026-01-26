Sharjah Maritime Academy, Massachusetts Maritime Academy enhance international collaboration

SHARJAH, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) and Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Sharjah Maritime Academy campus in Khorfakkan, Sharjah, to enhance international collaboration in maritime education, training, research, and institutional development.

The MoU was signed by Rear Admiral Francis McDonald, President of Massachusetts Maritime Academy, and Dr. Hashim AlZaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy.

The agreement reflects the shared intention of both institutions to cooperate in the development of strategies and action plans that support high-quality maritime education and the preparation of cadets for the global maritime workforce.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation across academic programmes, professional maritime training, joint research initiatives, and continuing education, in accordance with each institution’s academic regulations and national requirements. It also supports collaboration in areas related to institutional development and the sustainability of maritime education initiatives.

On the occasion of the signing, a delegation of MMA students visited the SMA campus, where they toured academic and training facilities, including simulators and laboratories. The visit provided an overview of SMA’s educational environment, applied learning approach, and maritime training infrastructure.

Under the terms of the MoU, both institutions will endeavour to establish mutually beneficial programmes in shared areas of study, including: Marine transportation, Marine Engineering, Maritime Business, Maritime Logistics, Supply Chain Management.

The MoU further enables cooperation in research and development activities, exchange of faculty members, staff, and qualified undergraduate students.

Commenting on the signing, Dr. Hashim Al Zaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy, stated, "This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our commitment to strengthening international collaboration with leading maritime education institutions, supporting the advancement of maritime education, training, and research, and contributing to the preparation of skilled professionals for the global maritime sector.”

Rear Admiral Francis McDonald, President of Massachusetts Maritime Academy, noted that the MoU provides a structured basis for academic cooperation and international engagement that supports

learning, research, and professional development in maritime disciplines.

The signing of the MoU reflects the shared interest of both institutions in contributing to the advancement of maritime education and workforce development at the international level.