Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award launches 10th edition during Cairo International Book Fair 2026

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award has announced its participation in the 57th edition of the Cairo International Book Fair, running from 21st January to 3rd February, 2026 at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center.

The participation reflects the Award’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the presence of the Arabic language across leading cultural and knowledge platforms, while supporting initiatives that advance its use in education, scientific research and knowledge production.

Through its presence at the fair, the Award aims to introduce its mission, strategic objectives and key focus areas, reinforcing Arabic as a language of knowledge, creativity and cultural exchange. It also seeks to expand engagement with intellectuals, publishers and researchers, and explore cooperation opportunities with academic and cultural institutions.

The participation coincides with the launch of the 10th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, held under the theme "10 Editions: One Enduring Legacy", marking a decade of sustained efforts to support Arabic as a dynamic and evolving language of innovation and knowledge.

Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, said the participation reflects the Award’s openness to diverse cultural platforms and its commitment to engaging with a broad spectrum of Arabic language stakeholders. He noted that initiatives launched in this field, supported by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, have strengthened the status of the Arabic language across education, media, publishing, technology and artificial intelligence.

Al Budoor added that nominations for the 10th edition are now open to individuals and institutions worldwide, with submissions accepted until February, 2026 through the Award’s digital platform.

The Award’s categories cover education, scientific research, media, publishing, technology and artificial intelligence, with submissions assessed based on originality, quality and sustainable impact. Since its launch, the Award has received more than 17,200 submissions globally and recognised 90 winners, reinforcing its role as a leading international platform supporting the Arabic language.