16th Beat Diabetes Family Event to launch on 8th February

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Landmark Group has announced the 16th edition of its flagship Beat Diabetes Family Event, one of the UAE’s longest-running community health and wellness initiatives, set to take place on 8th February at Zabeel Park in Dubai.

The family-focused event is set to become the first and largest health, wellness and fitness initiative held during the UAE’s Year of the Family, highlighting the role of families in shaping long-term health outcomes. Held under the theme Step into a Healthier Tomorrow, the event encourages communities to adopt healthier lifestyles through collective action.

Launched in 2009, Beat Diabetes has evolved into a nationwide movement, engaging more than 165,000 participants across the Gulf. The initiative continues to promote awareness of diabetes, early detection and preventive lifestyle choices under the message Take the Test, Eat Healthy and Get Active.

The event is organised in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, and Emirates Health Services, with continued support from Lions Clubs International Middle East as CSR volunteering partner and GEMS Education as school partner. Additional partners will be announced ahead of the event.

The 2026 edition will feature a 2-kilometre community walk and a full day of family-friendly activities, including fitness and sports sessions, healthy food distribution, free blood glucose testing and health check-ups, vaccinations, health education programmes, live entertainment and an expanded Kids Zone.

The Superkidz programme will once again engage children through interactive educational activities and the Superkidz Writing Competition, held in collaboration with GEMS Education, with winners announced on the day.

With the Middle East among the regions most affected by diabetes, impacting nearly one in six adults, the event aims to promote preventive action and connect high-risk individuals with follow-up care. All proceeds from registrations and in-store donations across Landmark Group outlets will be directed to Al Jalila Foundation to support diabetes research and treatment.

Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director at Landmark Group, said the initiative reflects the group’s belief that long-term health outcomes are shaped by everyday habits and shared responsibility, adding that the Year of the Family gives renewed relevance to empowering families and engaging children early.

Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, said the event has become one of Dubai’s most impactful community wellness initiatives, reinforcing the importance of physical activity in building a healthier society.

Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, said the partnership supports awareness and community engagement, encouraging healthier lifestyles and delivering lasting impact.

The event will take place on Sunday, 8th February, from 08:00 to 13:00 at Zabeel Park, Gate 3. Ticket prices are AED20 for adults and AED10 for children aged 7 to 12, while children aged six and under can participate free of charge.