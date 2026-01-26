DP World accelerate plans for Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone in Oman

MUSCAT, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Senior officials from the Sultanate of Oman and DP World have reviewed progress on the development of the Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone and aligned on the next steps for Phase 1 implementation, underscoring the project’s growing role in strengthening cross-border economic integration and advancing sustainable industrial development.

Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, along with senior officials from both sides, at the Authority’s headquarters in Muscat. The meeting focused on the latest milestones achieved and the next phases of implementation for the strategic project.

Discussions covered the implementation roadmap for the first phase of development and operation, which spans approximately 14 square kilometres allocated to the developer.

In line with the approved master plan, the zone has been designed with the flexibility to expand to 24 square kilometres in the second phase, reflecting anticipated investor demand and long-term growth objectives. The development agreement for the project was signed on 26 May 2025.

Located in Al Rawdah District of Mahdah Wilayat in Al Buraimi Governorate, the Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone occupies a strategically significant position along key regional trade corridors. The zone benefits from direct access to the Sultanate’s main road network and its proximity to major regional logistics hubs, including Sohar Port and Jebel Ali Port in the emirate of Dubai. It lies approximately 85 kilometres from Al Buraimi and 125 kilometres from Sohar, reinforcing its role as a gateway for trade and industrial cooperation between Oman and the UAE.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said, “The Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone represents a strategic platform for enabling seamless trade, industrial growth, and regional connectivity between Oman and the UAE. DP World is committed to advancing the development of the zone in close partnership with OPAZ, leveraging our global expertise in logistics and economic zone development to create a competitive, future-ready ecosystem that delivers long-term value for investors and local communities alike.”

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination to ensure timely delivery of the project in line with agreed standards, while maintaining momentum across subsequent development phases.

The project is expected to attract high-value investments across logistics, light manufacturing, and industrial services, while supporting job creation, knowledge transfer, and the diversification objectives of Oman Vision 2040.