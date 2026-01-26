Xposure 2026 to present 66 screenings, introduce outdoor cinema

SHARJAH, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 10th edition of Xposure International Photography Festival, taking place from 29th January to 4th February 2026 at Aljada, Sharjah, will present an expanded film programme that places cinema at the centre of its milestone edition, led by headline global conversations, 66 curated film screenings and the introduction of an outdoor cinema component.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) under the theme “A Decade of Visual Storytelling”, Xposure 2026 positions film as a core pillar of its cultural, educational, and professional offering. Across seven days, the programme brings together internationally recognised filmmakers, producers and industry figures through opening-stage conversations, live sessions, workshops, screenings, and awards, reinforcing Xposure’s role as a global platform for visual culture.

The film programme opens as part of Xposure’s Opening Ceremony with Visual Stories That Change Everything, a live conversation between media presenter Kris Fade and international film and television executive Sanford R. Climan.

Climan, CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures, brings decades of experience developing and producing major studio films and television projects, and has held senior advisory roles within the global film industry, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The conversation examines how visual storytelling shapes public understanding, empathy, and cultural responsibility, setting the editorial tone for Xposure’s film programme.

Building on the Opening Ceremony, Xposure 2026 presents a series of film-focused conversations examining cinema’s role within culture and global influence.

Studio executive and producer Glenn Gainor, who has held senior leadership roles across major Hollywood studios, joins Oscar-winning producer Odessa Rae, known for The Voice of Hind Rajab, for a panel discussion on cinema as soft power and its influence on public discourse.

The programme also features cinematographer Abraham Joffe, known for his work on the Netflix documentary mini-series Our Oceans. Joffe presents the UAE premiere of Trade Secret: You Thought They Were Protected, followed by a live discussion with journalist Adam Cruise examining investigative filmmaking, conservation storytelling, and ethical responsibility.

Xposure 2026 continues to strengthen its role as a professional development platform through a series of paid film workshops led by internationally recognised filmmakers and industry practitioners. These hands-on sessions address filmmaking as both a creative practice and a profession, with a focus on storytelling, performance, production and emerging technologies.

World-renowned filmmaker, Oscar-winning Martin Desmond Roe leads an intensive multi-day workshop guiding participants through the complete process of making a short film, from concept development to final edit. The wider workshop programme also includes sessions examining the impact of artificial intelligence on the film industry, the relationship between screenwriting and performance, and the foundations of professional acting.