UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines, conveys condolences over ferry accident

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines over the victims of a ferry that capsized off the southern Philippine province of Basilan, resulting in a number of deaths, with others reported missing.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Philippines over this tragedy.