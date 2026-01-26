Fujairah Crown Prince receives Minister of Climate Change and Environment

FUJAIRAH, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, at his office at the Amiri Diwan.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince highlighted the importance of national efforts in the fields of environmental protection and climate change, as well as the role of government institutions in strengthening sustainable environmental policies and safeguarding natural resources, in line with the UAE’s vision and strategies for this vital sector.

He also pointed to the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to closely follow environmental initiatives across the emirate and to support programmes and projects that contribute to achieving the country’s strategic objectives in this field.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi was briefed on the programme of the Council for Climate Change and Environment, scheduled to be held in Wadi Wurayah in the emirate of Fujairah.

The meeting also discussed prospects for cooperation and future initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability and supporting national projects related to climate, water and nature in Fujairah.

For her part, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak expressed her appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his close follow-up of the environmental sector and his continued support for national initiatives and projects that promote sustainability and preserve natural resources, affirming the ministry’s commitment to further developing environmental programmes in support of the UAE’s strategic goals.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah; Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Asilah Abdullah Al Mualla, Director-General of the Fujairah Environment Authority; and a number of ministry officials.