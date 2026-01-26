Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2026 to open on 29 January

SHARJAH, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah is set to launch the third edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition in the city of Al Dhaid, reinforcing its role as a key platform for advancing sustainable agriculture and food security.

Recognised as the first event of its kind in the region, the exhibition is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock. It will run from 29th January to 1st February at Expo Al Dhaid.

The exhibition will bring together more than 40 leading agriculture and livestock companies, alongside farmers, government representatives, family enterprises and entrepreneurs. It will showcase advanced agricultural innovations and practical farming solutions, including hydroponic and vertical farming technologies, poultry and fish farming, beekeeping supplies, smart irrigation systems, water treatment and modern storage solutions.

The event will also highlight technologies for crop protection and pest, disease and weed control, as well as heavy-duty farming equipment and modern horticultural practices, supporting efforts to improve productivity and efficiency across the sector.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chief Executive Officer of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the exhibition reflects the Centre’s commitment to strengthening Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for agricultural innovation and knowledge exchange. He noted that the event brings policymakers, industry experts and farmers together to address sector challenges, including water efficiency, climate change impacts and supply chain disruptions, in line with the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051.

Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Expo Al Dhaid, said preparations are underway to welcome participants from across the UAE. He noted that the exhibition provides farmers and agribusiness leaders with access to applied solutions suited to local conditions, while fostering networking, knowledge exchange and improved market competitiveness for local produce.

The exhibition programme includes interactive sessions and panel discussions on cultivating medicinal, ornamental, fruit and vegetable crops, alongside research into high-yield, climate-resilient plant varieties. It also focuses on sustainable agriculture and efficient supply chain management to reduce waste and improve market access.

The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2026 is open daily from 11:00 to 19:00, with extended visiting hours on Fridays from 15:00 to 21:00.