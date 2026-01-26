Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral relations in phone call

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, during which they discussed bilateral relations and the economic partnership between the two countries, as well as ways to enhance cooperation.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Yvette Cooper reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Middle East and the importance of supporting efforts aimed at consolidating peace and achieving security and stability at both regional and global levels.

The two sides also discussed the trilateral talks hosted by the UAE in Abu Dhabi, which brought together Russia, Ukraine and the United States, and underscored their significance in contributing to political solutions to the crisis and strengthening international peace and security.