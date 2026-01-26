Dubai to host Intercontinental Commodity Exchange 2026 on 29th January

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Museum of the Future in Dubai will host the Intercontinental Commodity Exchange (ICX) 2026 Summit on Thursday, 29th January.

The summit will bring together government officials, food security authorities, agricultural exporters, traders and logistics sector leaders to discuss challenges facing global food and commodity supplies.

The event will serve as a strategic platform to assess risks and agree on practical measures to safeguard supply chains and reduce volatility.

Philip Werle, Executive Director of ICX, said the world can no longer afford to assume that food and agricultural supplies will continue automatically, adding that the current phase requires much closer cooperation between governments and physical markets, adding that the summit aims to convene exporters, importers, policymakers and traders to prevent instability from turning into a crisis.

The summit will see high-level participation from several of the world’s leading agricultural producers and food-importing countries, alongside officials from UAE entities concerned with food security, as well as commercial institutions and key market makers involved in global food flows.