Joint tactical exercise 'Arabian Gulf Security 4' begins in Qatar with UAE participation

DOHA, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Qatar today launched the Joint Tactical Exercise of the security agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Arabian Gulf Security 4), with the participation of a UAE security force, alongside forces and agencies from GCC member states and specialised units from the United States.

The exercise was inaugurated under the patronage of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatari Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force “Lekhwiya", in the presence of a number of senior security officials from GCC countries, including heads of the exercise’s higher committees and commanders and officers of the participating agencies.

The exercise will continue until 4th February and includes the implementation of more than 70 field scenarios, exceeding 260 training hours. These cover complex security situations related to counter-terrorism, organised crime, emergency response and facility protection, in addition to command and control operations and joint coordination between specialised operations rooms.

Brigadier Abdulaziz Ahmad Al Hajri, Commander of the UAE security force participating in Arabian Gulf Security 4, said the UAE’s participation reflects its commitment to developing Gulf security cooperation frameworks and enhancing joint readiness and response to various risks and threats.

He noted that the exercise represents an important opportunity to test operational plans, raise the efficiency of participating forces and exchange expertise with Gulf and partner security agencies.

Arabian Gulf Security is regarded as one of the most prominent training milestones within the Gulf security system, providing a realistic operational environment that contributes to unifying concepts, enhancing levels of coordination and field integration, and developing multi-party response capabilities to emerging security challenges.