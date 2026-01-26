University of Sharjah tops UAE universities in 4 disciplines in Times Global Ranking 2026

SHARJAH, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS) continues its string of local and global achievements with outstanding results in the Times Higher Education (THE) subject rankings for 2026, topping UAE institutions across four key fields.

According to the latest rankings, the University sustained its top local ranking in the social sciences while being ranked among the top 201-250 in that field; a significant improvement on its previous world ranking.

In addition, it dominated arts and humanities domestically for a second straight year, landing in the world’s best 301–400.

Another notable achievement was that the University secured the first place locally, and ranking among the 176-200 globally in its debut participation, a just reflection of the tangible qualitative improvements in the research and academic programs offered by the College of Law.

The University also topped UAE institutions in the field of physical sciences after placed among the best 201-250 universities in the world.

In the field of health and medical sciences, the University secured second place locally being placed in the 201–250 band worldwide, marking a clear advance on last year’s performance. At the same time, UoS maintained its position in the 201–250 global band for business and economics, and education studies.

In response to the announcement of the THE rankings, Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, stressed that these considerable achievements are the outcome of an ambitious strategic vision, and a holistic academic approach based on the prioritization of quality and innovation set by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah.

Prof. Agamy added, "Securing the top position locally in strategic disciplines such as law, social sciences, physical sciences, and arts and humanities, in addition to our strong entry into the global top 200 in some fields, amounts to far more than mere numbers. It embodies our steadfast commitment to research quality and enhancing our academic ecosystem. We do not compete simply to lead, but to deliver education that meets the world's highest standards, consequently, building societal trust in our graduates' ability to shape the future. We will continue investing in scientific research, academic programs, and international partnerships to cement the University's status as a benchmark institution regionally and globally."