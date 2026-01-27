Second PAM Women Parliamentary Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Women Parliamentary Forum (WPF) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) opened today in Abu Dhabi.

The event is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Hosted by the UAE and organised by the Federal National Council (FNC), the two-day forum is taking place at the FNC headquarters under the theme, “Empowering Women for Cohesive and Inclusive Societies: From the Gulf to the Mediterranean.”

The forum brings together parliamentary speakers, parliamentary delegations and regional and international civil society organisations from Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Euro-Mediterranean region.