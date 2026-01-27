Chinese industrial enterprises post profit growth in 2025

BEIJING, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- China’s major industrial enterprises recorded profit growth in 2025, reversing the downward trend seen between 2022 and 2024, with emerging sectors such as equipment manufacturing and high-tech industries playing an increasingly prominent role, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday.

According to the NBS, profits of major industrial enterprises rose by 0.6 percent year-on-year in 2025. Manufacturing profits increased by 5.0 percent, marking a rebound of 8.9 percentage points compared with the previous year.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics and cited by the Global Times showed that in December, monthly profits of industrial enterprises shifted from a decline of 13.1 percent in November to growth of 5.3 percent, representing a rebound of 18.4 percentage points.

Profits of small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as foreign-invested enterprises, also turned from negative to positive growth in 2025. Full-year profits rose by 1.4 percent and 4.2 percent respectively, compared with declines of 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent recorded in 2024.