Pakistan showcases record participation at Gulfood 2026

DUBAI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Pakistan has marked its largest-ever participation at Gulfood 2026, the world’s leading food and beverage trade exhibition, with the inauguration of the Pakistan Pavilion, underscoring the country’s drive to boost exports and strengthen its presence in global food value chains.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is facilitating the participation of 67 Pakistani companies, alongside 75 independent exhibitors, across four specialised pavilions.

Gulfood 2026 brings together 8,500 exhibitors from 195 countries, showcasing more than 1.5 million products, reinforcing its position as a key global platform for food trade and innovation.