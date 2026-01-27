Dubai’s community hubs redefine tourism with creative spaces for art, leisure, lifestyle

DUBAI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Community-oriented entertainment destinations have become a key pillar of Dubai’s Tourism landscape, as the emirate continues to expand and enhance these modern spaces across the city.

Particularly popular with families during the UAE’s distinctive winter season, these destinations combine contemporary entertainment and artistic experiences while serving as open-air community hubs.

They attract thousands of visitors from within the country and globally, offering unique atmospheres that reflect Dubai’s commitment to investing in quality of life, psychological well-being and community safety.

Among the most prominent examples are Marsa Boulevard, the vibrant lifestyle destination located along Dubai Creek, and The Square, the new community-focused destination in Nad Al Sheba parks.

Both venues bring families together through diverse activities, enchanting settings and a mix of local and international dining options, reinforcing their appeal as preferred winter leisure destinations.

These community destinations form an important part of the strategy of the Dubai Civility Committee. The committee aims to preserve Dubai’s global standing as a city distinguished by its urban beauty and visual harmony, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, while enhancing the city’s overall appearance and ensuring cohesive architectural and planning standards that support the emirate’s ambition to be one of the world’s most beautiful and liveable cities.

The ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, launched under the theme ‘Our winter is entrepreneurial’ led by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with national tourism, culture and heritage authorities, continues to highlight the vital community role of these destinations and their contribution to enhancing quality of life across the UAE.

Located along Dubai Creek, Marsa Boulevard offers a distractive leisure and tourism experience that seamlessly blends artistic creativity, cultural expression and exceptional dining.

Reflecting Dubai’s unique local and global identity, the destination features stunning waterfront views, open-air promenades and panoramic vistas across the creek, allowing visitors to explore the area’s rich cultural heritage in an inviting outdoor setting.

Returning for its second season, Marsa Boulevard has expanded across an upgraded waterfront space, with the marina’s development team presenting a leading model of private sector participation in enhancing the urban destinations.

Marsa Boulevard hosts a vibrant mix of pop-up food stalls, fashion showcases, live entertainment, interactive workshops and a packed calendar of events.

Food lovers can enjoy an extensive selection of innovative, heritage-inspired and contemporary dishes curated by leading local and international chefs.

The destination features a diverse collection of local and global restaurants, along with internationally renowned cafés, complemented by immersive creative installations, mirror and fabric displays, captivating light shows and dynamic artistic performances ranging from hands-on workshops to lively exhibitions.

The venue also offers a wide range of weekend events, temporary art installations and live entertainment experiences.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Marsa Boulevard is set to present specially curated iftar and suhoor menus, paired with distinctive indoor and outdoor atmospheres.

Since its opening at Nad Al Sheba parks, the community destination The Square has attracted strong interest from visitors and tourists from within the UAE and abroad.

Spanning 21,000 square metres, the outdoor destination combines premium dining and entertainment offerings, redefining community spaces through a contemporary lifestyle concept.

The Square brings together a wide selection of standout local restaurants, offering diverse culinary experiences that cater to all tastes in one location.

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy multiple Padel tennis courts with professional facilities and online booking options, alongside a fully equipped studio providing a tranquil environment for yoga and other fitness activities.

Since its launch in November 2024, The Square has evolved into a vibrant cultural destination, distinguished by its lively social atmosphere and its hosting of some of the UAE’s most prominent local dining brands.

This year, the destination’s creative vision focuses on expanding celebrations and activities, while enhancing the depth, quality and diversity of visitor experiences.

It reflects a broader shift in lifestyle preferences in Dubai and embodies the emirate’s modern, globally connected spirit.

Recently, carefully planned renovations at The Square have focused on improving visitor experiences and fostering an inclusive entertainment community.

Enhancements include expanded parking facilities and new aesthetic features such as water elements, creating a resort-like ambiance, alongside a continuously evolving programme of live performances, cultural activities and family-friendly events.