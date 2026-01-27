UAE sets leading example in women's empowerment: APF Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Amélia Lakrafi, Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF) and Member of Parliament representing French citizens living abroad, said that the UAE has established a leading model in empowering women, enhancing their participation in parliamentary work, and strengthening their effective contribution to decision-making.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second session of the PAM Women Parliamentary Forum, which opened today in the UAE and is organised by the Federal National Council, Lakrafi said that women’s empowerment has become a fundamental pillar of all countries’ efforts to achieve sustainable development and economic progress.

She noted that the UAE has succeeded in achieving remarkable accomplishments in this area. She expressed her pride in participating in the forum, which provided an ideal platform for the exchange of views and experiences and for learning about efforts related to inclusion issues.

She highlighted that the UAE places great importance on inclusion, particularly the inclusion of women, and works continuously to provide them with opportunities to excel and achieve across various fields.

Lakrafi added that the UAE has clear legislation and strong political will to support women’s presence and enhance their participation in decision-making, alongside their growing role in various sectors, including economic institutions, as well as support for their representation in international organisations and bodies. This, she said, stems from a deep belief in women’s pivotal role in achieving comprehensive development.

Amélia Lakrafi underscored the importance of continuing such constructive dialogues, commending the UAE’s role in hosting international events that promote dialogue and understanding and help consolidate the position of women as key partners in the development process and in shaping the future.