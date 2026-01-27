Dubai Culture launches 31st ArtMap

DUBAI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched the 31st edition of ArtMap, produced in collaboration with thejamjar.

The latest issue presents a comprehensive overview of the most prominent cultural festivals, events, exhibitions, and artistic initiatives taking place across Dubai and the wider UAE, reflecting the richness, diversity, and vitality of the local creative landscape.

The new edition forms part of Dubai Culture’s commitment to fostering sustainable creative environments and providing innovative platforms that empower artists and entrepreneurs. Through this approach, the Authority aims to fuel the growth of the cultural and creative industries, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

A key highlight of ArtMap 31 is the Dubai Art Season, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture.

Running from 21st January to 26th April 2026, the season brings together a diverse programme of artistic, cultural, and entertainment events staged across the emirate.

The issue also introduces the new section ‘Artist to Celebrate,’ spotlighting Dr Najat Makki and her solo exhibition at the House of Arts, Expo City Dubai. In parallel, the ‘Artists’ Spotlight’ segment highlights the practices of Ranim Alhalaky and Ziad Al Najjar, whose works reflect diverse contemporary perspectives and approaches, while ‘Curator in Focus’ sheds light on the efforts of artist and curator Nasser Abdullah and his contributions to supporting artists and enriching the emirate’s creative sector.

The edition devotes extensive coverage to major festivals and artistic events taking place across the UAE, including the 14th Sikka Art & Design Festival, organised by Dubai Culture in the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, and Quoz Arts Fest, organised by Alserkal Avenue with strategic support and partnership from Dubai Culture and the Al Quoz Creative Zone.

It also explores highlights from World Art Dubai, as presented by artist Samar Kamel and curator Rachel Brown. Additional features include RAK Art Festival, the fifth edition of Night School at Jameel Arts Centre, titled ‘Pardon Our Progress’, and Creative Career Days, taking place in February under the theme ‘Art as a Voice: How Do You Use It?’.