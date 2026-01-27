UAE, Australia explore mutual trade & investment opportunities during second Joint Economic Committee meeting

DUBAI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE and Australia held their second Joint Economic Committee (JEC) in Dubai today, with the aim of enhancing mutual trade and investment opportunities that have been unlocked by the two nation’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The CEPA was signed in November 2024 and entered into force in October last year. The meeting was co-chaired by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and Don Farrell, Australia’s Minister of Trade and Tourism.

Speaking at the JEC, Al Zeyoudi stressed both nations are seeking to empower their private sectors to take full advantage of their CEPA, stating, “The UAE and Australia share numerous avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation. Today’s JEC meeting allowed us to explore trade and investment opportunities as well as discuss ways to remove obstacles to trade and investment and facilitate business between our two countries.”

Al Zeyoudi also called on Australian businesses and companies to take advantage of the UAE’s pro-business ecosystem, highlighting the numerous strategic opportunities that exist in high-growth sectors including AI, renewable energy, agriculture, space and advanced technology. He highlighted the UAE’s favorable regulatory environment, advanced infrastructure, strong banking and financial services, and strategic location at the intersection of global trade routes between east and west.

For his part, Farrell said, “Co-Chairing the second JEC with Al Zeyoudi is a significant step in deepening Australia and the UAE’s dynamic economic relationship. We explored new opportunities across priority sectors to grow trade, investment and innovation. Australia’s newest trade agreement, the Australia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), is creating enormous opportunities for our farmers, producers and exporters to access this thriving market. The UAE is our largest trading partner in the Middle East and serves as a gateway for Australia’s exports to the broader region and beyond. I encourage businesses and investors to make the most of the golden opportunity offered by CEPA.”

For his part, Fahad Al Gergawi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, stressed the JEC aims to foster cooperation in trade and investment, as well as supporting and developing small and medium-sized enterprises. He noted the committee’s role in developing joint investments in priority sectors, including technology, agriculture and food security, transport, infrastructure, logistics,and tourism.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Australia has witnessed significant growth in recent years, reaching US$4.21 billion in 2024, recording similar levels to those seen in 2023, but demonstrating a growth of 19% compared to 2021. This growth continued during the first nine months of 2025, reaching US$4.3 billion, a growth of 32.4% year-on-year when compared to 2024.

The Joint Economic Committee was held in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, DMCC, Emirates Airline, Etihad Rail, Agthia, Union Export Credit Company and Emirates Global Aluminium.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to review and update the course of their partnership, identify the most prominent obstacles to the flow of trade and investment, and develop solutions to these issues. The two sides will then submit their findings for review and evaluation at the third meeting of the JEC, which will take place in due course.