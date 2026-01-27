SEC issues resolution to form Legislative, Legal Affairs Committee

SHARJAH, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its regular meeting on Tuesday morning, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of SEC, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of SEC. The meeting was held at the Ruler’s Office.

Reviewing government performance and service development

SEC discussed a number of issues related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, as well as their plans aimed at developing and enhancing the quality of services provided, in line with the aspirations of individuals and institutions.

The Council issued a resolution to form the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah, chaired by Dr Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah, with the following members: Saleh Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the Amiri Legal Affairs Office at the Legal Department, as Vice Chairman; Yousuf Hassan Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Experts and Advisors Office at the Legal Department; Aisha Mohammed bin Saifan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Legislation Department at the Legal Department; Houria Mohammed Al Khayyal, Director of the Government Legal Services Department at the Legal Department; Al Sadiq Mahmoud Abu Sunaina and Sulaiman Ali Al Hatti, Legal Advisors at the Legal Department; Noura Abdullah Al Zari, Head of the Legal Affairs Section at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council; Dr Mudathir Abdullah Fadl, Legal Advisor at the Sharjah Economic Development Department; and Jawdat Ayoub Thabet, Legal Advisor at the Sharjah Department of Housing. Sultan Humaid Al Jarwan, Head of the Local Legislation Section at the Legal Department, has been assigned to serve as Secretary of the Committee.

The Council issued a resolution regulating economic activities in the Emirate of Sharjah. The resolution aims to achieve economic development in the emirate, regulate the practice of economic activities, promote the emirate economically, and strengthen its investment standing locally and internationally. It also seeks to create an ideal investment environment for conducting business, increase the rate of economic growth, and encourage both national and foreign investments.

The resolution further addressed several legal provisions related to the competencies of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, procedures for licensing establishments, conditions for licence applicants, and the obligations of establishments. These measures contribute to strengthening the business environment, facilitating the practice of economic activities, and supporting the competitiveness of the emirate, thereby reinforcing the path of sustainable economic development.

SEC reviewed the 2025 outcomes report of the Districts Affairs Department. The report covered statistics related to districts councils, parents’ councils, and community affairs, as well as the initiatives, awards, and events organised by the department. It also included a review of future plans and key challenges.

The report highlighted the most prominent services provided by districts councils to community members, such as general and urgent requests, services related to organising condolences, and requests concerning the affairs of families of the deceased, which totalled 1,968 requests. The councils achieved an 88% score in the service quality measurement index. In addition, the report noted that 5,042 parents were reached through parents’ councils across the cities and regions of the emirate, alongside various programmes and field visits.