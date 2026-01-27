Moroccan House of Councillors Vice President: Women parliamentarians forum to strengthen women’s development role

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Lahcen Haddad, Vice President House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco, said that Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) will convene the 2nd Session of its PAM Women Parliamentary Forum (WPF), hosted by the UAE and organised by the Federal National Council, constitutes an important platform for strengthening women’s role in the path of comprehensive development within societies.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Haddad said that the forum’s theme, “Empowering Women for Cohesive and Inclusive Societies: From the Gulf to the Mediterranean”, carries great significance given its close connection to women’s issues and empowerment, enabling them to be key partners in the development process.

He commended the efforts made by the UAE to ensure the success of the forum, both organisationally and in terms of content, particularly in light of the prominent international participation.

He explained that the forum provided a valuable opportunity to review various experiences in the field of women’s empowerment, including the UAE’s leading experience as well as those of other countries, from a parliamentary perspective focusing on the role parliamentarians can play as legislators, overseers, and participants in approving budgets.

He stressed that women’s empowerment is an important and pressing issue that requires clear political will and the allocation of the necessary resources to build capacities and enhance participation.

Haddad noted that the forum served as an important opportunity to discuss women’s empowerment issues and as an effective platform for interaction and consultation among parliamentarians on the best ways to support these causes.

He added that Moroccan-Emirati cooperation continues to witness steady development through the exchange of visits and coordination across numerous international forums.