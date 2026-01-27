ADX lists UAE’s first 2026 public offering with luxury ETF

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, the region’s largest and most active exchange traded fund (ETF) market in the region, marked the UAE’s first financial instrument listing of 2026 with the debut of the Boreas S&P Absolute Luxury UCITS ETF, underscoring the continued momentum of the country’s expanding ETF ecosystem.

The listing reflects ADX’s commitment to broadening access to innovative investment products and providing its growing investor base with access to specialised global investment themes, including the long-term growth of the global luxury sector. As the first luxury-focused ETF in the region and the 21st ETF listed on ADX, it reinforces Abu Dhabi’s standing as the Middle East’s most active and diversified ETF market.

The ETF was listed following an initial offering period (IOP) held from 15th to 21st January, during which investors subscribed to fund units. Unlike a traditional IPO, IOP allocations generally reflect investor demand, subject to market conditions.

Developed by Abu Dhabi-based global investment management firm Lunate, the ETF provides exposure to 32 companies benefiting from structural growth drivers, such as rising global wealth and increasing demand for premium travel and lifestyle experiences. The fund tracks the S&P Europe Luxury 35/20 Capped Index, representing a total market capitalisation of AED5.2 trillion.

Holdings include global luxury brands such as LVMH (Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, TAG Heuer), Richemont (Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Montblanc), Hèrmes, Ferrari and L’Oréal, spanning fashion, jewelry, hospitality, and automotive sectors.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said, “Marking the UAE’s first public offering and listing of a financial instrument in the UAE for 2026, Lunate’s luxury-focused ETF introduces a new investment theme to Abu Dhabi and the wider region. With 21 ETFs now listed and a growing product suite, we continue to expand our product offering through strong partnerships and world-class products, supporting portfolio diversification and income generation while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s transition to a knowledge and investment-driven economy.”

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said, “We are excited to list our third thematic ETF on the ADX, demonstrating our commitment to delivering compelling investment opportunities for investors in the UAE. Our Boreas range is designed to capture themes with attractive long-term growth potential supported by emerging global megatrends. The Boreas S&P Absolute Luxury UCITS ETF enables investors to benefit from the significant growth in global wealth, which is expected to galvanise demand for luxury from a new category of consumers.”

ETFs continue to showcase significant potential to generate consistent returns and foster long-term wealth creation. This trend also played out on the ADX, where ETF market capitalisation reached AED33 billion at the end of 2025, almost a forty-fold increase from the same period in 2024.