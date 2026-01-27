Saud bin Saqr reviews Ministry of Education’s efforts to advance education system

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Sara bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud was briefed on the Ministry’s efforts to advance the education system, in a manner that supports the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development journey.

The meeting also reviewed several educational initiatives and programmes aimed at preparing generations capable of innovation and competitiveness across various fields.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said that the UAE places education at the top of its priorities, considering it a fundamental pillar of development.

He commended the Ministry’s efforts in implementing numerous high-quality projects and initiatives that enhance the efficiency of the education system and align with the country’s directions in sustainability and innovation.

RAK Ruler also highlighted Ras Al Khaimah’s keenness to support the Ministry’s efforts and to continue adopting educational programmes that contribute to providing an integrated education system capable of meeting community needs and preparing qualified generations equipped with future skills to play an effective role in the national development process.

Al Amiri expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud for his continuous support of the education sector and his constant keenness to follow up on its affairs, contributing to enhancing the quality of outcomes and achieving strategic objectives.

She praised the pioneering initiatives witnessed in Ras Al Khaimah, which represent an advanced model in supporting education development pathways, enhancing integration within the education system, and reinforcing the role of schools in building human capital and developing students’ skills.

She noted that these efforts contribute to preparing generations capable of keeping pace with future requirements and strengthening social cohesion through education.

The meeting was attended by several officials.