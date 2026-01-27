AUS Alumni Reunion 2026 brings together more than 900 graduates

SHARJAH, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- American University of Sharjah (AUS) welcomed its graduates back to campus for the AUS Alumni Reunion 2026, held under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS. The reunion took place on Saturday, January 24, at the AUS Main Plaza, and drew alumni from across the UAE and abroad together for an evening of reconnection, shared memories and celebration of the AUS community.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour said, “This gathering is proof that what makes a university is not buildings and campuses, but the community of people who come together in its name to learn and grow together. Being an AUS alumnus means being a partner in the university’s future. The bond remains strong and, as our alumni rise, the university rises with them.”

Hosted by the Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs (OAAA), the event carried the theme “Together We Rise”. This year’s celebration also marked the 25th anniversary of AUS’ first graduating cohort, the Alumni Pioneers (Class of Fall 2000 and Spring 2001). Members of the cohort took part in a ceremonial procession, tribute video and commemorative photograph with the President.

“Being part of the first graduating class of AUS was both a privilege and a responsibility. We graduated alongside a young institution filled with ambition, and 25 years later, it is deeply moving to see how AUS has grown into a university of global standing. The values instilled in us at the very beginning continue to guide our journeys, and returning to campus today is a powerful reminder that once you are part of AUS, you remain part of its story for life,” said Ansar Babu, Director of Global Distribution and Operations at the Royal Commission for AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

A major highlight of the evening was the launch of the Graduate-Level Alumni Scholarship, a new initiative offering eligible alumni the opportunity to pursue a fully funded graduate degree at AUS. Two alumni were selected through a draw led by the AUS President: Fatima Alshamsi (College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in International Studies, 2021) and Karim Elsadek (College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, 2023), winning scholarships valued at approximately AED200,000 each. The announcement was met with strong enthusiasm from attendees, underscoring AUS’ continued commitment to supporting lifelong learning and the academic progression of its alumni community.

The evening was presided over by Master of Ceremonies, Rania Hammad, a fashion influencer and disability advocate. Throughout the event, alumni engaged across generations through a range of networking spaces and affinity corners, which encouraged conversation and reconnection across classes and disciplines. The reunion program also featured talks by Dr. Khaled Ghattass, an author, speaker and thought leader, who gave a talk on positive psychology, decision-making and cultural diversity, as well as Mostafa Salameh, a renowned adventurer and one of fewer than 20 people globally to complete the Explorer’s Grand Slam, who shared reflections from a career that took him from a refugee camp to the world’s highest summits.

The programme concluded with a stunning live performance by singer and Arab icon Diana Haddad, whose set brought the evening to a celebratory close.

“Seeing alumni from across generations return to campus for this year’s reunion offered us a powerful reminder of how far this university has come,” said Reem Bardan, Executive Director, Advancement and Alumni Affairs at AUS. “When AUS first opened its doors, it welcomed a few hundred students and today, tens of thousands of graduates carry this community into industries and societies around the world. Over the past 25 years, AUS has shaped lives, opened doors and created a network of changemakers who continue to support one another and strengthen the communities they serve. This reunion was truly a proud moment for us all.”