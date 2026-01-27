Gama Private & Business Aviation Centre at Sharjah Airport 95% complete

SHARJAH, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport Authority and Gama Aviation, announced the completion of 95% of the construction works for the new Gama Aviation facility at Sharjah International Airport. This milestone represents a strategic step toward strengthening the Emirate’s competitive position in the private and business aviation sector and reinforcing its presence on the regional and global aviation map.

Designed as a Fixed Base Operator (FBO) for private and business aircraft, the centre aims to deliver a fully integrated operational ecosystem that elevates the private aviation experience through a specialized environment and comprehensive services tailored to the needs of operators, in line with the sector’s continued growth.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, stated that the collaboration with Gama Aviation reflects the Authority’s commitment to meeting the growing aspirations of private and business aviation operators by providing a dedicated facility that enhances service efficiency and quality, and embodies a shared vision to position Sharjah as a leading hub for private aviation in the region.

For his part, Tom Murphy, Managing Director of FBO Services at Gama Aviation, said that the Private and Business Aviation Centre marks a significant advancement in the partnership with Sharjah Airport Authority, supported by world-class infrastructure and integrated services designed to meet the evolving requirements of this growing sector.

The progress achieved in developing the centre coincides with the continued growth in private and business aviation traffic at Sharjah International Airport, underscoring rising demand for these services and the sustained expansion of this vital sector within the Emirate.