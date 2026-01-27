Dubai Land Department unveils agenda for PropTech Connect Middle East 2026

DUBAI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD) has unveiled the agenda for PropTech Connect Middle East 2026, a leading international platform dedicated to real estate technology, which will be held under DLD’s supervision and hosted by the emirate for the first time in the Middle East on 4–5 February 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai.

The announcement of the agenda comes at a pivotal moment for the global real estate sector, as rapid transformations driven by technology, data, and market governance continue to reshape the industry. The conference serves as an international platform that brings together decision-makers from real estate development, investment, government entities, proptech companies, and institutional investors for a strategic dialogue that connects innovation, regulation, and capital in one of the world’s most active and transparent real estate markets.

Dubai Land Department has defined the themes and agenda of PropTech Connect within a strategic framework that aligns with the priorities of the next phase of the real estate sector and reinforces DLD’s position as an influential regulatory authority shaping real estate trends at both regional and international levels. This will be delivered through keynote addresses and high-level sessions addressing key themes, including: the role of technology and data in reshaping development, investment, and asset management ecosystems; shifts in capital flows and the evolution of investment models in emerging markets; the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing real estate portfolio performance and advancing smart cities and large-scale developments; the integration of sustainability into long-term urban planning; advanced regulatory frameworks as enablers of real estate innovation; and real estate tokenisation, blockchain technologies, and the expansion of access to capital.

According to the agenda, the first day focuses on transforming both the operational and investment frameworks through sessions addressing key drivers reshaping global real estate through technology and data, as well as emerging growth opportunities. Discussions will explore how integrated technology and design can elevate hospitality experiences and drive innovation, followed by a dedicated focus on capital flows and investment strategies in the Middle East and their growing influence on the global real estate landscape.

The programme will also examine the sector’s readiness to adapt to the evolving consumer profile in the region and shifting demand dynamics, alongside the impact of digital tools, particularly artificial intelligence, in enhancing real estate portfolio management efficiency and strengthening investment decision-making. In addition, sessions will highlight the role of public-private partnerships in transitioning the market from regulation to innovation enablement and accelerating technological transformation, culminating in a focus on the large-scale delivery of mega projects through the integration of technology and sustainability across planning and execution phases to ensure long-term resilience and future readiness.

On the second day, sessions will continue to focus on the most pressing topics for global executives looking to stay competitive as the industry evolves in Dubai, the Middle East, and beyond. The agenda will examine ways to elevate customer and tenant experiences within residential communities and mixed-use developments; the role of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in asset and facility management; and the shaping of new operating models for industry leaders.

The agenda will also address how to translate technological vision into practical impact by narrowing the gap between strategy and on-the-ground execution. In parallel, sessions will cover financing pathways, investment strategies, and tokenization as emerging channels for attracting capital and broadening the investor base, alongside the evolution of premium living and its link to branded developments. Additional themes include building the next generation of smart real estate by embedding technology from the planning stage, leveraging environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles as a catalyst for innovation, and the rise of data centres as a critical real estate asset class.

The conference will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers and industry leaders from leading real estate, investment, and technology companies at both regional and international levels. This will be complemented by an accompanying exhibition showcasing proptech companies, digital platforms, smart solution providers, asset management firms, advisory services, and digital infrastructure providers, offering participants practical insights into real-world applications that reflect emerging market trends.