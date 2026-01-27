Mansour bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of President of Republic of Belarus to Middle East

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received Viktor Lukashenko, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Belarus to the Middle East, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the UAE and the Republic of Belarus and ways to further develop them across various sectors in a manner that serves mutual interests and benefits the two friendly countries and peoples.

A number of issues of mutual interest were also reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade.