UAE, Italy discuss parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation during a meeting in Abu Dhabi with Jacopo Morrone, President of the Italian parliamentary Bicameral Ecomafia Commission on climate and environment.

The meeting, attended by FNC members, addressed bilateral relations between the UAE and Italy, and ways to further develop them in a manner that serves mutual interests, particularly in the fields of climate, environment, and sustainable development.

The two sides exchanged views on key regional and international developments and stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in parliamentary diplomacy, given its complementary role to political diplomacy in supporting dialogue and mutual understanding among peoples, as well as coordinating positions on issues of joint concern.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said that UAE–Italy relations represent a model of cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests, affirming that developing channels of parliamentary communication contributes to supporting strategic partnerships between the two countries and enhancing parliamentary coordination in regional and international forums.

He also noted that the UAE pursues a steadfast policy centred on promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, and respect for cultural and religious diversity, as fundamental pillars for achieving sustainable development and societal stability.

Both sides emphasised that the UAE and Italy share solid common ground rooted in supporting the pillars of peace, security, and stability at the regional and international levels, and in strengthening joint efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, stemming from both countries’ belief in the importance of international cooperation in consolidating global security and peace.