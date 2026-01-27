Khalifa University, LODD Autonomous sign MoU

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology and LODD Autonomous today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), bringing together the University’s research and innovation leadership with LODD’s expertise to strengthen collaboration in electric powertrain development, advanced aerospace mobility, and student experiential learning.

Supporting the UAE’s ambition to position itself at the forefront of next-generation aviation technologies, the partnership will focus on hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The MoU was signed by Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, and Rashid Mattar Al Manai, Chief Executive Officer, LODD Autonomous .

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri said, “Khalifa University’s partnership with LODD Autonomous reflects our commitment to nurturing the next generation of engineering talent who will lead the advancement of sustainable aviation, advanced mobility, and clean energy technologies. The partnership underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing ecosystem for aerospace innovation and Khalifa University’s continued role as a hub for cutting-edge research and workforce development. By working with innovative industry partners like LODD, we ensure our students gain exposure to real world challenges and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s future-focused sectors.”

Rashid Mattar Al Manai said, “Working with Khalifa University allows us to engage directly with young engineers and researchers while supporting the growth of advanced air mobility solutions in the UAE. This MoU represents an important step in aligning academic research with real operational needs.”

The institutions will work towards a pilot project in Electric Powertrain Analysis and Design involving Khalifa University undergraduate students, with opportunities for sponsored graduate research through the University’s Advanced Power and Energy Center (APEC). The collaboration also includes joint technical lectures, coordinated industry–academic visits, and internship placements for Khalifa University students at LODD’s state-of-the-art facilities in Abu Dhabi. These initiatives enhance hands-on learning, accelerate innovation, and cultivate engineering talent in the UAE.