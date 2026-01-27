South Africa’s Minister commends UAE's effective participation in UN Water Conference preparatory meeting

DAKAR, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Pemmy Majodina, Minister of Water and Sanitation of the Republic of South Africa, said that the partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Senegal, within the framework of the high-level preparatory meeting for the UN Water Conference 2026, which began yesterday in Senegal, reflects a growing international commitment to placing the water issue at the forefront of the global agenda.

Majodina, in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), praised the active participation of the UAE in the meeting’s activities, which will in turn enhance the momentum of investments in the water sector, develop water infrastructure, and support sustainable solutions that contribute to achieving water security and economic and social development.

She called for intensifying partnerships between the public and private sectors and accelerating the transformation of international commitments into practical projects with tangible impact.

She pointed out that the launch of the roadmap for the UN Water Conference 2026, in cooperation between the UAE and Senegal, represents a strategic step to strengthen international joint action in facing the challenges of water scarcity, and a pivotal milestone to enhance international commitments to support sustainable development pathways at the global level.