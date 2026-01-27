Teams of 2026 edition of UAE Tour, UAE Tour Women announced

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sports Council, organisers of the UAE Tour and the UAE Tour Women, are pleased to confirm the full list of teams participating in the 2026 edition of both races.

Across seven stages, the eighteen UCI WorldTeams will be joined by three UCI ProTeams that will race along the unique roads of the Middle East.

As with past editions, the eight edition of the one and only UCI WorldTour race in the Middle East will see the world-class professional teams, including UAE Team Emirates, Team Visma | Lease a Bike, INEOS Grenadiers and Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe at the start line. The full list of confirmed teams is as follows:

• Alpecin-Premier Tech

• Bahrain Victorious

• Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

• EF Education - Easypost

• Groupama-Fdj United

• INEOS Grenadiers

• Lidl-Trek

• Lotto Intermarché

• Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

• Movistar Team

• NSN Cycling Team

• Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

• Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

• Soudal Quick-Step

• Team Jayco Alula

• Team Picnic Postnl

• Team Visma | Lease A Bike

• Tudor Pro Cycling Team

• UAE Team Emirates Xrg

• UNO-X Mobility

• XDS Astana Team

UAE TOUR WOMEN

14 UCI Women's WorldTeams, 3 UCI Women's ProTeams and 3 UCI Women's Continental Teams will compete in the fourth edition of the one and only UCI Women’s WorldTour race in the Middle East. The full list of confirmed teams is as follows:

• AG Insurance - Soudal team

• Canyon// Sram Zondacrypto

• Cofidis Women team

• Ef Education - Oatly

• Fdj United - Suez

• Fenix-Premier Tech

• Hitec Products-Fluid Control

• Human Powered Health

• Lidl - Trek

• Liv-Alula-Jayco

• Movistar Team

• St Michel - Prefernce Home - Auber93

• Team Picnic Postnl

• Team Sd Worx - Protime

• Team Visma | Lease A Bike

• Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

• Uae Team Adq

• Uno-X Mobility

• Vini Fantini - Bepink

• Volkerwessels Cycling team