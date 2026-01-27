Mohammed bin Rashid tours Gulfood 2026

DUBAI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, toured the 31st edition of Gulfood, the world's largest and most influential F&B sourcing and innovation event, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s visit comes as Gulfood records its largest expansion to date, bringing together more than 8,500 exhibitors from around 195 countries and showcasing over 1.5 million food and beverage products across the sector’s value chain. The scale of participation reinforces Gulfood’s established role as a global platform connecting producers, markets, and innovators, and a key meeting point within the international food ecosystem and supply chain. The exhibition runs until 30 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre, alongside its parallel programme at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the UAE continues to support the development of the global food sector by fostering an integrated environment that encourages innovation, the adoption of modern technologies, and improved efficiency across production and trade, while strengthening the resilience and sustainability of food systems.

He also noted that the strong international participation at Gulfood reflects confidence in Dubai as an international business hub and a venue for major industry exhibitions. It also reinforces the emirate’s role in connecting markets, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and supporting a sector that contributes significantly to global economic growth, he added.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, toured a number of participating country and company pavilions.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the latest food products, innovative solutions, and advanced technologies supporting the development and sustainability of the food industry. He also listened to briefings from exhibitors on future sector trends, the role of innovation in enhancing supply chain efficiency and the evolving demands of global markets.