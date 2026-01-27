Fujairah Media Forum to launch on 10th February

FUJAIRAH, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, the Fujairah Media Forum will be held on 10th and 11th February, organised by the Fujairah Government Media Office.

The forum’s Higher Organising Committee held a press conference attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court; other officials; along with a large number of media professionals and forum organisers.

The event took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City.

At the outset of the conference, Al Dhanhani highlighted the qualitative leap witnessed across all components of the media ecosystem in the emirate, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi and the support of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah .

He noted that, given the growing importance of the forum as one of the outcomes of their continued support and as a unifying platform for elite Arab media professionals to discuss current challenges, issues related to new media have emerged as among the most pressing.

He added that rapid technological advancements have opened the door wide to the circulation of information, at a time when truth has come to wear multiple masks, making it easier to distort or falsify through modern digital technologies and artificial intelligence applications.

The Fujairah Media Forum serves as a leading platform bringing together a select group of Arab media professionals to discuss key media issues and contemporary challenges. The forum focuses on anticipating the future of media in light of digital transformations and modern technologies, while fostering the exchange of expertise through its panel discussions and specialised workshops.