MOCCAE, EDE confirm UAE retail outlets free of 'Aptamil Advance 1 POF'

DUBAI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) have announced that major retail outlets in the UAE now do not stock a specific batch of the infant formula product Aptamil Advance 1 POF produced by Nutricia Middle East (Danone), intended for infants from birth to six months.

The authorities confirmed that local regulatory bodies are continuing to monitor the situation, overseeing the investigation, and ensuring the withdrawal of the batch due to the potential presence of substances that may be harmful to infants.

MOCCAE and EDE stated that the batch subject to the recall carries an expiry date of 2026.11.08. The recall follows the detection of traces of Bacillus cereus in one of the production inputs. This bacterium may produce cereulide, a toxin that can, in some cases, cause health disorders, including food poisoning and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

This action follows Danone’s announcement of a recall of specific batches of infant formula and follow-on milk distributed in the United Kingdom and European Union nations, after the identification of potential contamination with cereulide, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

In coordination with Nutricia Middle East in the UAE, all relevant batches currently held in distributors’ warehouses have been placed on hold. Procedures to withdraw any remaining quantities from the market are ongoing, in line with approved regulatory frameworks and in coordination with the competent authorities in the UAE, to ensure the removal of the affected batches from all points of sale, including online stores.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has issued a precautionary circular instructing the withdrawal of the affected batch, if present, from all retail outlets and healthcare facilities across the UAE, in coordination with local authorities.

To safeguard children’s health, consumers in the UAE who have purchased this product are advised to check the expiry date printed on the bottom of the package. If the expiry date is 2026.11.08, the product should not be used and must be disposed of safely.

This measure is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the UAE’s pharmaceutical and food security ecosystem and to ensure the sustainable provision of products in line with the highest standards of quality and safety. It reflects the preparedness of the relevant authorities and their capacity to respond promptly and protect public health through an integrated regulatory system based on proactive risk assessment and continuous monitoring of food and pharmaceutical supply chains at both local and global levels.