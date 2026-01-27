Second PAM Women Parliamentary Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Women Parliamentary Forum (WPF) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) opened today in Abu Dhabi.

The event is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Hosted by the UAE and organised by the Federal National Council (FNC), the two-day forum is taking place at the FNC headquarters under the theme, “Empowering Women for Cohesive and Inclusive Societies: From the Gulf to the Mediterranean.”

The opening was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), along with around 200 participants, including speakers of parliaments, parliamentary delegations and members, as well as representatives of regional and international organisations and bodies.

In his address, Ghobash said that hosting the forum in Abu Dhabi reflects the deeply rooted values on which the UAE was founded and embodies its firm commitment to supporting women and strengthening their role as key partners in decision-making and the formulation of national policies. He expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her generous patronage of the forum.

He explained that the second session of the forum goes beyond its organisational dimension to reflect the UAE’s vision of women as a cornerstone of family stability and a key pillar in building a sustainable future. He noted that the UAE’s experience in empowering women is grounded in an integrated legislative and institutional framework that has enabled women to assume effective leadership roles and achieve equal representation with men in the FNC, thereby reinforcing social cohesion and sustainability.

Maryam bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of the FNC and Chairperson of the Forum's current second session, welcomed the participants, affirming that holding the forum under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak reflects the UAE's approach of making women's empowerment a core pillar of its development vision.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, affirmed that women’s empowerment in the UAE represents a state-driven approach and an integrated system, rather than temporary initiatives.

She noted that parliaments play a pivotal role in translating values into legislation, and legislation into tangible impact on people’s lives.

A number of speakers of parliaments and international and Arab parliamentary organisations praised, in their addresses, the UAE’s experience in supporting women, affirming that women’s empowerment constitutes a fundamental pillar for achieving peace, stability, and sustainable development across countries worldwide.