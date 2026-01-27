UAE–Kuwait Media Forum opens Thursday to review historic ties, future prospects

DUBAI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE–Kuwait Media Forum will open on Thursday as part of the 'UAE and Kuwait… Brothers Forever' Week, running from 29 January across all emirates, in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to celebrate the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two nations.

The forum serves as a comprehensive platform to highlight educational, media, cultural and sporting relations between the UAE and Kuwait, while honouring pioneers who helped build these ties. It includes eight main sessions featuring prominent speakers from both nations.

Through strategic dialogues with leading diplomatic and cultural figures, the forum will explore prospects for bilateral relations, the future of Gulf cooperation, and key historical, cultural and humanitarian milestones that have united the two peoples over decades of exchange and joint action.

Sessions will address political and diplomatic relations, the UAE–Kuwait solidarity during the 1990 Gulf War, educational excellence of Emirati students in Kuwait, shared cultural roots, sporting cooperation, joint musical heritage, and the role of youth and digital media in strengthening bilateral ties.