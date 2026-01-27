Russia develops special cheese to strengthen immunity

CHELYABINSK, Russia, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Scientists from the Higher School of Medical Biology of South Ural State University in Russia have developed a recipe for a soft brined cheese containing a valuable bioactive component – berberine.

This antioxidant, found in barberry and other plants, helps the body resist a number of diseases, the university’s website reports, according to TV BRICS

Berberine is a bioactive plant alkaloid with antioxidant, neuroendocrine, anti-inflammatory and antidepressant properties. The substance is effective in preventing gastrointestinal disorders and normalising blood cholesterol levels and liver function, as well as accelerating metabolism. Food products containing berberine improve the functioning of the immune system.

In order to ensure that the effectiveness of berberine is not reduced during the cheese-making process, researchers used a new system for delivering the bioactive substance into the product matrix – by means of a special emulsion.

“The emulsion obtained using ultrasonic treatment makes it possible to retain the antioxidant in an intact bioactive state, as a result of which the enriched cheese is guaranteed to acquire added health benefits, while the component itself is absorbed by the body to the maximum extent,” explains lecturer Ammar Kadi.

It is specified that the shelf life of the health-promoting cheese ranges from one to three years, depending on the concentration of salt in the brine. The recipe and production technology of the dairy product have been patented.