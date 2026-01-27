UAE ambassador highlights Dakar meeting as key step toward SDG 6

DAKAR, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) --Saeed Hamdan Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal, said that Dakar’s hosting of the preparatory meeting for the 2026 UN Water Conference marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening international cooperation to address water scarcity challenges and accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation.

On the sidelines of the UAE’s participation in the meeting, Al Naqbi affirmed that the UAE places water security at the core of its development and diplomatic priorities, stemming from its firm belief that water is a fundamental pillar of stability, sustainable development and social peace.

He added that this partnership, in cooperation with Senegal and United Nations institutions, reflects the UAE’s approach to supporting practical and innovative solutions, strengthening international partnerships, and accelerating the mobilisation of finance and investment in water projects, to ensure tangible impact on people’s lives, particularly in countries most affected by water scarcity.

Al Naqbi noted that through qualitative initiatives and global strategic programmes, the UAE is working to translate the outcomes of international conferences into implementable projects, develop innovative technological solutions to enhance water resource management efficiency and sustainability in the long term, and consolidate its position as a trusted partner in advancing global water security.