GWU to organise first UAE–Kuwaiti Women’s Forum on 29 January-3 February

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to celebrate the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly State of Kuwait across all emirates, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the GWU, in cooperation with Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will organise the first UAE–Kuwaiti Women’s Forum from 29 January to 3 February.

The forum links the “Mother of the Nation Vision 50:50”, which has established women as the foundation of the family, the heart of society and a driver of development, with “New Kuwait Vision 2035”, which places people and national empowerment at the core of its development agenda, reflecting the unity of vision and complementarity of approaches between the two countries in investing in people and building stable, prosperous societies.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak affirmed that the historic relations between the UAE and Kuwait represent a model of enduring Arab brotherhood and joint Gulf action, stressing that women’s empowerment is a central pillar of sustainable development in both countries, based on the conviction that investing in women is an investment in societal stability and progress.

She said the first UAE–Kuwaiti Women’s Forum embodies the depth of bilateral relations and serves as a strategic platform to enhance dialogue, exchange expertise and expand cooperation in priority areas related to women, the family and society.

The forum will be held through a hybrid format combining in-person and virtual participation, providing a shared space to promote constructive dialogue, knowledge exchange and joint future-building.

It aims to highlight the role of Emirati and Kuwaiti women in strengthening historical brotherhood and bilateral partnership, while offering a dialogue platform bringing together women leaders to discuss priority issues, exchange perspectives and shape a women-led future through joint initiatives and practical recommendations that enhance quality of life.

The forum will feature an accompanying exhibition sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development.

Hosted at the GWU headquarters, the exhibition will showcase real-life models of women’s economic and social empowerment, with the participation of supporting entities, productive families, and small and emerging businesses.

The exhibition will also highlight the cultural and social dimensions of empowerment through displays of handicrafts, traditional cuisine and Emirati and Kuwaiti traditional attire, underscoring women’s pivotal role in preserving heritage and transforming it into sustainable economic and social value, while strengthening cultural exchange between the two countries.

The forum represents a qualitative milestone in enhancing institutional coordination and launching joint initiatives to advance women’s empowerment programmes and expand cooperation in priority fields, with positive outcomes for families and communities in both the UAE and Kuwait.

Those wishing to attend the forum and the accompanying exhibition may register via: https://www.uaew.ae/uaekw