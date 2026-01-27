Fujairah Crown Prince receives ambassadors of Ethiopia, Slovakia

FUJAIRAH, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received separately at his office at the Emiri Diwan, Dr Jamal Bakr Abdullah, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the UAE, and Pavol Panis, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the UAE, in the presence of Sheikh Dr Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.

The meetings reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and explored ways to strengthen cooperation and enhance bilateral relations in various fields to serve shared interests.

The two ambassadors commended the comprehensive development and progress witnessed in the Emirate of Fujairah and the UAE.