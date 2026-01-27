Port of Antwerp-Bruges reports 4.1% decline in cargo throughput in 2025

BRUSSELS, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Port of Antwerp-Bruges announced a 4.1 percent decline in total cargo throughput in 2025, handling 266.5 million tonnes, citing geopolitical tensions and global economic pressures.

The port authority said operations were impacted by the war in Ukraine, trade disputes, container terminal congestion and labour strikes, which resulted in losses of around 2.4 million tonnes.

Port CEO Jacques Vandermeiren said the year highlighted the port’s sensitivity to geopolitical and economic developments, despite maintaining its role as a major import and export hub, with imports increasing their overall share.

The United States became last year the port’s largest trading partner, surpassing the United Kingdom, with more than 31 million tonnes of cargo, driven by higher LNG imports. Belgian exports to the US declined due to higher tariffs on iron and steel.

Container imports from China rose by nearly 4 percent, while exports to China fell by a similar rate. Vandermeiren warned of mounting pressure on the industrial sector and ongoing challenges facing the chemical industry.

The port will host an industrial summit next month with European officials to discuss the future of European industry.