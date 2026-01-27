Noura Al Kaabi concludes official visit to Suriname to strengthen bilateral ties

PARAMARIBO, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, concluded an official visit to the Republic of Suriname, which delivered positive and meaningful outcomes aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations in several key strategic areas, such digitisation, tourism, cultural exchange, capacity building and trade. Al Kaabi was accompanied by Omar Shehadeh, UAE Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States.

During the visit, Al Kaabi met with Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, President of Suriname, Melvin Bouva, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation, Andrew Baasaron, Minister of Economic Affairs, Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation, Adelien Wijnerman, Minister of Finance and Planning, Patrick Brunings, Minister of Oil, Gas and the Environment, and Mike Noersalim, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, and took the opportunity to congratulate President Geerlings-Simons on being elected as the first female President of Suriname in July 2025.

Al Kaabi also conveyed to the President of Suriname the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Suriname.

For her part, President Geerlings-Simons conveyed her greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as her wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

President Geerlings-Simons outlined Suriname’s economic vision, which prioritises the strategic use of new oil and gas discoveries to drive economic diversification and long-term economic growth. Discussions focused on accelerating collaboration and the exchange of best practices in the areas of renewable energy, tourism, digitization, cybersecurity, and technical cooperation. President Geerlings-Simons highlighted Suriname’s interest in benefiting from the UAE’s experience in economic diversification as Suriname advances its socioeconomic revitalization.

The meeting with Minister Bouva included senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Suriname, with conversation focusing on regional developments, as well as Suriname’s active participation with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and the widening scope of dialogue on issues of shared importance. Both sides agreed to accelerate key cooperation files across digitization and cybersecurity, while also committing to finalizing key economic treaties and expanding cooperation in agriculture, food security, and sustainable development.

The delegation visited the Saint Peter and Paul Cathedral, a historic Catholic landmark and one of the largest pure wooden structures in South America, built in the 1880s. During the visit, Al Kaabi highlighted the cathedral’s unique location alongside other places of worship - including the neighboring Neveh Shalom Synagogue and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Nasir Mosque - as a powerful demonstration of Suriname’s inter-religious harmony, reflecting the coexistence and religious diversity that characterizes the UAE.

Reflecting on the visit, Al Kaabi said: “This visit highlights the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to building strong partnerships and strengthening ties with the people of Suriname. We look forward to engaging with Surinamese partners in shaping strategies and programs to contribute to a future of partnership and shared prosperity. By combining our strength in oil and gas, digital transformation, innovation, and sustainable development, we are building a bridge that connects our people and creates opportunities for generations to come.”