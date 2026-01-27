President of Pakistan meets Nahyan bin Mubarak at his residence in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President Asif Ali Zardari of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who is on a working visit to the UAE, met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, at the President’s residence in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the course of bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan and commended the tangible progress achieved, stressing the importance of building on this positive momentum by expanding cooperation and integration across areas of mutual interest.

Sheikh Nahyan said the Pakistani President’s visit to the UAE reflects the strength of the longstanding relations between the two friendly countries and their shared keenness to further develop ties in various fields.

He highlighted the importance of the visit in supporting dialogue and the exchange of views on issues of common concern, and in exploring opportunities for cooperation in sustainable development and investment, as well as humanitarian and cultural cooperation.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his delight at meeting Sheikh Nahyan, thanking him for the warm reception and praising the positive spirit and mutual understanding reflected in the talks. He underscored the importance of continued coordination and consultation to support bilateral relations and serve the shared interests of both countries and peoples.

Both sides expressed confidence that UAE–Pakistan relations will continue to grow and develop, supported by shared political will and a forward-looking vision, and stressed the importance of joint action in international forums to promote humanitarian values, support security and stability, and achieve comprehensive development at regional and global levels.

The meeting comes as part of the UAE’s keenness to expanding relations with friendly countries and strengthening international partnerships, reinforcing its position as a reliable global partner and reflecting its foreign policy approach based on mutual respect, constructive cooperation and support for development and peace.